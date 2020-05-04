Shake Shack Inc.[SHAK] stock saw a move by -5.16% on Friday, touching 1.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Shake Shack Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SHAK shares recorded 43.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] stock additionally went up by 4.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 58.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SHAK stock is set at -17.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SHAK shares showcased -37.76% decrease. SHAK saw 105.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] sitting at 4.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.64. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SHAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.24 and P/E Ratio of 82.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has 43.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.01 to 105.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.