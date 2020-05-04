Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] shares went higher by 4.20% from its previous closing of 2.74, now trading at the price of $2.86, also adding 0.12 points. Is SWN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.7 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SWN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 538.41M float and a -12.74% run over in the last seven days. SWN share price has been hovering between 4.24 and 1.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.86, with the high estimate being $4.55, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at -46.00% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.32. Its Return on Equity is -44.80%, and its Return on Assets is -19.90%. These metrics suggest that this Southwestern Energy Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 638.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 169.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 11.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.