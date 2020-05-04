Starwood Property Trust Inc.[STWD] stock saw a move by 0.47% on Friday, touching 2.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STWD shares recorded 286.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock could reach median target price of $17.25.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock additionally went up by 13.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 27.45% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STWD stock is set at -44.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STWD shares showcased -47.94% decrease. STWD saw 26.33 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STWD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.80, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.44. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STWD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 250.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 228.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 7.16. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 286.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.