Summit Midstream Partners LP[SMLP] stock saw a move by -29.76% on Friday, touching 1.74 million. Based on the recent volume, Summit Midstream Partners LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SMLP shares recorded 98.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] stock additionally went up by 46.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 121.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SMLP stock is set at -84.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SMLP shares showcased -74.21% decrease. SMLP saw 8.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Summit Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:SMLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SMLP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.86, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 63.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -89.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.68. Its Return on Equity is -55.00%, and its Return on Assets is -14.10%. These metrics suggest that this Summit Midstream Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 186.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 313.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.44.

Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] has 98.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 8.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.46, which indicates that it is 23.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.