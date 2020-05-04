Tapestry Inc.[TPR] stock saw a move by -4.29% on Friday, touching 1.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Tapestry Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TPR shares recorded 276.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock additionally went up by 11.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 36.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TPR stock is set at -51.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by -41.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TPR shares showcased -42.25% decrease. TPR saw 36.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.18 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tapestry Inc. [TPR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TPR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.51, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.65.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 65.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.92. Its Return on Equity is 16.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.65.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has 276.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.18 to 36.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tapestry Inc. [TPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tapestry Inc. [TPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.