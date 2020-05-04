Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] took an downward turn with a change of -30.63%, trading at the price of $0.14 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 30.95 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Taronis Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 45.75M shares for that time period. TRNX monthly volatility recorded 26.78%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.87%. PS value for TRNX stocks is 1.93 with PB recorded at 0.09.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.60%.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has 180.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 14.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.