Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] opened at $162.10 and closed at $164.59 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $169.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] had 2.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 53.46 during that period and TDOC managed to take a rebound to 203.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TDOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $169.43, with the high estimate being $212.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $180.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $164.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -13.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.80. Its Return on Equity is -9.80%, and its Return on Assets is -6.20%. These metrics suggest that this Teladoc Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -510.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 73.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.46 to 203.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 216.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 7.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.