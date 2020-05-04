The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $278.90 after TTD shares went down by -4.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $278.90, with the high estimate being $340.00, the low estimate being $164.00 and the median estimate amounting to $245.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $292.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.33. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 67.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 176.05 and P/E Ratio of 123.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has 48.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.00 to 323.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 6.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.