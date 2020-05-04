Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] shares went higher by 5.49% from its previous closing of 0.70, now trading at the price of $0.73, also adding 0.03 points. Is TNXP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.7 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TNXP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 47.70M float and a 0.81% run over in the last seven days. TNXP share price has been hovering between 24.90 and 0.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNXP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.74, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -172.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.99. Its Return on Equity is -249.20%, and its Return on Assets is -201.00%. These metrics suggest that this Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.82. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has 47.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 24.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 10.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.