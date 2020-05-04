Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $9.65 after UAA shares went down by -1.53% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Under Armour Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 47.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has 453.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.39 to 27.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.