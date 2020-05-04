United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] shares went lower by -2.84% from its previous closing of 29.96, now trading at the price of $29.11, also subtracting -0.85 points. Is UBSI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.74 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UBSI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 98.69M float and a 12.09% run over in the last seven days. UBSI share price has been hovering between 40.70 and 19.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UBSI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.11, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] sitting at 73.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20. These measurements indicate that United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.74. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UBSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.89 and P/E Ratio of 12.53. These metrics all suggest that United Bankshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has 104.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.67 to 40.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 5.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.