UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] stock went down by -2.72% or -7.96 points down from its previous closing price of 292.47. The stock reached $284.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UNH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.33% in the period of the last 7 days.

UNH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $289.00, at one point touching $279.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 306.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 22.40% after the recent low of 187.72.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $284.51, with the high estimate being $371.00, the low estimate being $283.00 and the median estimate amounting to $327.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $292.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.61.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at 7.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.32. Its Return on Equity is 24.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 19.91. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 973.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 277.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.72 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.