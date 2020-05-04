Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] stock went up by 3.64% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 1.10. The stock reached $1.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UEC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

UEC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.14, at one point touching $1.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.97%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -18.57% after the recent low of 0.35.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 7/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.14, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 177.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 202.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 225.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 9.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.