Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] opened at $27.99 and closed at $24.99 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] had 1.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.41M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.95 during that period and ATUS managed to take a rebound to 31.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.52. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATUS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,039.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,080.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 98.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 652.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.