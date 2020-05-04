The share price of EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] inclined by $14.37, presently trading at $14.77. The company’s shares saw 250.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.21 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EQT jumped by 7.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.14 compared to +0.93 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 96.85%, while additionally dropping -27.13% during the last 12 months. EQT Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.28. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.49% decrease from the current trading price.

EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to EQT Corporation [EQT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.76, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQT Corporation [EQT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQT Corporation [EQT] sitting at -26.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.91. Its Return on Equity is -11.30%, and its Return on Assets is -6.10%. These metrics suggest that this EQT Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EQT Corporation [EQT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.50.

EQT Corporation [EQT] has 259.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.21 to 21.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 250.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 7.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQT Corporation [EQT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EQT Corporation [EQT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.