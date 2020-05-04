Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] saw a change by -10.05% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.82. The company is holding 282.59M shares with keeping 106.60M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 80.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.56%, trading +80.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 282.59M shares valued at 1.38 million were bought and sold.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.82, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 86.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.37. Its Return on Equity is 2.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.24 and P/E Ratio of 28.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has 282.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.23 to 13.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.