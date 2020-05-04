The share price of Meritor Inc. [NYSE: MTOR] inclined by $20.50, presently trading at $19.24. The company’s shares saw 76.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.91 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTOR jumped by 18.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.92 compared to +3.03 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 56.04%, while additionally dropping -16.93% during the last 12 months. Meritor Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.93% increase from the current trading price.

Meritor Inc. [NYSE:MTOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Meritor Inc. [MTOR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MTOR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.24, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Meritor Inc. [MTOR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Meritor Inc. [MTOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meritor Inc. [MTOR] sitting at 13.00% and its Gross Margin at 14.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.16. Its Return on Equity is 102.00%, and its Return on Assets is 14.00%. These metrics all suggest that Meritor Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 244.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 234.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.24 and P/E Ratio of 3.70. These metrics all suggest that Meritor Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has 78.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.91 to 27.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 8.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Meritor Inc. [MTOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meritor Inc. [MTOR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.