The share price of resTORbio Inc. [NASDAQ: TORC] inclined by $1.53, presently trading at $1.50. The company’s shares saw 74.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.86 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TORC jumped by 30.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.5800 compared to +0.3500 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 48.51%, while additionally dropping -81.44% during the last 12 months. resTORbio Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.5% increase from the current trading price.

resTORbio Inc. [NASDAQ:TORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to resTORbio Inc. [TORC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TORC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.50, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for resTORbio Inc. [TORC] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of resTORbio Inc. [TORC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.01. Its Return on Equity is -72.10%, and its Return on Assets is -66.50%. These metrics suggest that this resTORbio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.62. resTORbio Inc. [TORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

resTORbio Inc. [TORC] has 37.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 11.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is resTORbio Inc. [TORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of resTORbio Inc. [TORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.