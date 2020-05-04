United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] opened at $28.10 and closed at $26.62 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] had 31.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 23.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.80 during that period and UAL managed to take a rebound to 96.03 in the last 52 weeks.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.32. Its Return on Equity is 26.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.31 and P/E Ratio of 6.59. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has 322.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 9.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.