Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $3.15 after WKHS shares went up by 7.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WKHS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.15, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 512.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 65.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 288.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 14.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.34. This RSI suggests that Workhorse Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.