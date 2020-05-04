Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] stock went down by -1.13% or -0.35 points down from its previous closing price of 30.90. The stock reached $30.55 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZION share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.89% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZION had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.60, at one point touching $30.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -41.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 52.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -37.55% after the recent low of 23.58.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZION an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.54, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] sitting at 85.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.20. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.19. Its Return on Equity is 11.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZION financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 9.65. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has 167.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.58 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.