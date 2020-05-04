Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] took an downward turn with a change of -5.99%, trading at the price of $0.70 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.68M shares for that time period. ZSAN monthly volatility recorded 9.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.95%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZSAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.70, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -141.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -168.41. Its Return on Equity is -310.50%, and its Return on Assets is -96.60%. These metrics suggest that this Zosano Pharma Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 189.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.14. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 57.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.41 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 7.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.