Zynga Inc.[ZNGA] stock saw a move by 2.07% on Friday, touching 4.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Zynga Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZNGA shares recorded 994.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock additionally went down by -4.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZNGA stock is set at 24.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZNGA shares showcased 16.75% increase. ZNGA saw 7.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZNGA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.40, with the high estimate being $9.50, the low estimate being $5.60 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -20.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.96. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zynga Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 396.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 33.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.68 and P/E Ratio of 218.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 994.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 7.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 3.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.