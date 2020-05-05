AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $84.64 after ABBV shares went up by 3.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ABBV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.65, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 19.80% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.22. Its Return on Equity is -39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics suggest that this AbbVie Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 3.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.