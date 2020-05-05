Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] shares went higher by 0.25% from its previous closing of 52.56, now trading at the price of $52.69, also adding 0.13 points. Is AMD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 27.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.16B float and a -6.96% run over in the last seven days. AMD share price has been hovering between 59.27 and 26.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.74, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 43.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.58. Its Return on Equity is 19.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.80%. These metrics all suggest that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 68.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 127.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has 1.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.03 to 59.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 4.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.