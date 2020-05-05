Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] opened at $12.04 and closed at $13.73 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 31.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] had 3.6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.96 during that period and ADVM managed to take a rebound to 16.81 in the last 52 weeks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADVM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.14, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -31.87. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -30.00%. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3,256.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has 78.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.96 to 16.81. At its current price, it has moved up by 7.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 265.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 10.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.44. This RSI suggests that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.