Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.56 after AGEN shares went up by 3.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Agenus Inc. [AGEN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.56, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] sitting at -46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -71.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] has 175.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 447.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 4.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 7.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agenus Inc. [AGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agenus Inc. [AGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.