AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] took an upward turn with a change of 3.42%, trading at the price of $12.84 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while AGNC Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 13.90M shares for that time period. AGNC monthly volatility recorded 6.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.68%. PS value for AGNC stocks is 57.98 with PB recorded at 0.66.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AGNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.82, with the high estimate being $16.50, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is -10.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. These metrics suggest that this AGNC Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 151.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -87.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 574.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 4.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.