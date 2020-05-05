The share price of American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] inclined by $9.82, presently trading at $9.83. The company’s shares saw 8.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.09 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AAL fall by -2.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.89 compared to -1.64 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.39%, while additionally dropping -71.77% during the last 12 months. American Airlines Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.92% increase from the current trading price.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AAL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.83, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 2.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.85. Its Return on Assets is 2.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.34.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 477.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.09 to 34.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.