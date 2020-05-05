Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] dipped by -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. Amyris Inc. represents 177.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 426.50M with the latest information.

The Amyris Inc. traded at the price of $2.40 with 1.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMRS shares recorded 2.21M.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Amyris Inc. [AMRS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 50.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 754.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 179.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] has 177.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 426.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 5.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 8.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.