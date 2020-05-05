Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] shares went lower by -0.23% from its previous closing of 103.64, now trading at the price of $103.40, also subtracting -0.24 points. Is ADI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 367.01M float and a -4.29% run over in the last seven days. ADI share price has been hovering between 127.30 and 79.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $103.40, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 31.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 389.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 3.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.