The share price of Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] inclined by $8.55, presently trading at $8.88. The company’s shares saw 53.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.80 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARNC fall by -2.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.80 compared to -0.27 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. Arconic Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.44% increase from the current trading price.

Arconic Corporation [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Arconic Corporation [ARNC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARNC an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arconic Corporation [ARNC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Corporation [ARNC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.38.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has 111.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 987.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 15.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.10% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Corporation [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.