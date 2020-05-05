Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] shares went higher by 3.39% from its previous closing of 77.51, now trading at the price of $80.14, also adding 2.63 points. Is AJG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AJG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 187.76M float and a 3.57% run over in the last seven days. AJG share price has been hovering between 109.46 and 65.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AJG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.14, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.91. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AJG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.18 and P/E Ratio of 22.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has 192.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.09 to 109.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.