AT&T Inc. [T] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $29.99 after T shares went up by 1.32% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to AT&T Inc. [T], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.98, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 53.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 216.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.08 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.