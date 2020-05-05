The share price of Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] inclined by $22.93, presently trading at $23.40. The company’s shares saw 30.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.95 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BAC fall by -2.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.11 compared to -0.53 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.47%, while additionally dropping -25.33% during the last 12 months. Bank of America Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $27.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.75% increase from the current trading price.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Bank of America Corporation [BAC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BAC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.00. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BAC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 9.56. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.95 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 2.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.