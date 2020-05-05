Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $5.82 after BBBY shares went down by -1.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -6.30% and its Gross Margin at 31.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 139.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 821.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 17.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 11.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.