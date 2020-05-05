Best Buy Co. Inc.[BBY] stock saw a move by 2.91% on Monday, touching 2.59 million. Based on the recent volume, Best Buy Co. Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BBY shares recorded 273.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock additionally went down by -0.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 40.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BBY stock is set at -0.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BBY shares showcased 3.52% increase. BBY saw 91.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 48.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.36, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.77. Its Return on Equity is 46.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.90%. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 12.81. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has 273.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.10 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 4.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.