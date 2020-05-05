Biocept Inc. [BIOC] took an upward turn with a change of 5.87%, trading at the price of $0.40 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Biocept Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 17.54M shares for that time period. BIOC monthly volatility recorded 11.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.69%. PS value for BIOC stocks is 9.21 with PB recorded at 1.00.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Biocept Inc. [BIOC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -98.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -250.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -310.32. Its Return on Equity is -219.60%, and its Return on Assets is -136.40%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -2.98. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 133.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.