Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] stock went up by 7.90% or 0.53 points up from its previous closing price of 6.71. The stock reached $7.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, APRN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -36.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

APRN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.0489, at one point touching $6.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -74.90%. The 52-week high currently stands at 28.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -51.73% after the recent low of 2.01.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give APRN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.24, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] sitting at -16.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.16. Its Return on Equity is -95.70%, and its Return on Assets is -26.70%. These metrics suggest that this Blue Apron Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 184.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has 15.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 111.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 28.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 260.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.