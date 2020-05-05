Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] dipped by -2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $3.05 price per share at the time. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. represents 211.92M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 646.36M with the latest information.

The Brookdale Senior Living Inc. traded at the price of $3.05 with 4.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BKD shares recorded 3.14M.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BKD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.05, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.79. Its Return on Equity is -32.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.60%. These metrics suggest that this Brookdale Senior Living Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 841.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 755.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.98.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 211.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 646.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.