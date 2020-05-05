California Resources Corporation [CRC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $2.39 after CRC shares went up by 4.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to California Resources Corporation [CRC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.39, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for California Resources Corporation [CRC] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.59. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CRC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 60.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 144.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 22.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 181.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 6.00, which indicates that it is 19.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of California Resources Corporation [CRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.