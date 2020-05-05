The share price of Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] inclined by $27.68, presently trading at $26.74. The company’s shares saw 105.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.00 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FUN fall by -10.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 31.94 compared to -3.02 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 61.38%, while additionally dropping -52.34% during the last 12 months. Cedar Fair L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $36.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.45% increase from the current trading price.

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.74, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.01. Its Return on Equity is -389.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FUN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] has 59.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 64.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 7.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.