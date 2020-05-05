The share price of Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] inclined by $509.64, presently trading at $515.73. The company’s shares saw 49.20% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 345.67 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHTR jumped by 1.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 521.80 compared to +7.29 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.38%, while additionally gaining 36.55% during the last 12 months. Charter Communications Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $536.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 20.44% increase from the current trading price.

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $515.73, with the high estimate being $700.00, the low estimate being $375.00 and the median estimate amounting to $574.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $509.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 51.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.56. Its Return on Equity is 5.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CHTR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 255.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 243.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 62.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has 227.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 117.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 345.67 to 546.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.