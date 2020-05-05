Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] opened at $14.31 and closed at $14.98 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] had 1.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 29.56%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 23.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.30 during that period and CHK managed to take a rebound to 588.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHK an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.57, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 1.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.91. Its Return on Equity is -15.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chesapeake Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 217.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 11.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 177.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.30 to 588.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 29.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.