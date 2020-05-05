Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] took an upward turn with a change of 1.00%, trading at the price of $71.93 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.99M shares for that time period. CHD monthly volatility recorded 2.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.72%. PS value for CHD stocks is 3.94 with PB recorded at 6.27.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.93, with the high estimate being $86.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.35. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.51 and P/E Ratio of 27.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has 245.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.98 to 80.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 3.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.