CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] opened at $1.37 and closed at $1.36 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 94.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.65.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] had 18.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 473.27K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.97 during that period and CLSK managed to take a rebound to 30.50 in the last 52 weeks.

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 13.80%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -136.96. Its Return on Equity is -114.40%, and its Return on Assets is -98.30%. These metrics suggest that this CleanSpark Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has 5.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 30.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 10.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.74. This RSI suggests that CleanSpark Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.