Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] saw a change by 4.06% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.49. The company is holding 417.68M shares with keeping 392.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 70.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.25%, trading +71.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 417.68M shares valued at 5.92 million were bought and sold.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLF an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 417.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 9.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.