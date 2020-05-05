CME Group Inc. [CME] took an downward turn with a change of -0.63%, trading at the price of $172.56 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CME Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.60M shares for that time period. CME monthly volatility recorded 3.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.86%. PS value for CME stocks is 12.18 with PB recorded at 2.36.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CME Group Inc. [CME], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CME an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $172.56, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $152.00 and the median estimate amounting to $195.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $173.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CME Group Inc. [CME] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.00. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03. Its Return on Equity is 7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.90 and P/E Ratio of 25.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 367.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 131.80 to 225.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.