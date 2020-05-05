CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: CNXM] shares went lower by -7.08% from its previous closing of 7.20, now trading at the price of $6.69, also subtracting -0.51 points. Is CNXM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CNXM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 38.66M float and a -11.39% run over in the last seven days. CNXM share price has been hovering between 16.94 and 5.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CNXM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.69, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at 69.40% and its Gross Margin at 86.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.50. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.52. Its Return on Equity is 50.90%, and its Return on Assets is 14.30%. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 2.72. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 94.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 630.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 7.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.