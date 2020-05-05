Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] opened at $3.94 and closed at $4.19 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] had 2.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.76M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.98 during that period and CDE managed to take a rebound to 8.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -42.90% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.61. Its Return on Equity is -43.00%, and its Return on Assets is -21.90%. These metrics suggest that this Coeur Mining Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 262.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 8.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.